Police search for family of 3-year-old found wandering in Mississauga

Last Updated Aug 13, 2021 at 7:45 am EDT

A three-year-old girl was found wandering in Mississauga on Aug. 13, 2021. TWITTER/PRP

Police in Peel Region are asking for the public’s help in locating the family of a three-year-old girl.

Police say the girl was discovered around 4:39 a.m. Friday at a bus terminal on Goreway Drive in Mississauga.

The girl’s name is Kendra and she’s described as three-feet tall, weighing approximately 50 pounds with a slim build.

In a photo released by police on social media, the child is seen wearing a white summer dress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 12 Division in Mississauga.

