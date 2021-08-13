Loading articles...

Oshawa man charged with murder in death of infant son

The side of a Durham Regional Police car in an undated file photo. (Credit: Twitter/@drps)

Durham regional police have charged a father in the death of his infant son last year.

Police say on November 21, 2020, a two-month-old baby was taken to hospital with brain injuries.

The baby died on December 7, 2020. Police are withholding the infant’s name.

An investigation was launched and the child’s father, Alvin Seranno, 22 of Oshawa, was charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

He’s being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the baby’s death is the 9th homicide of the year in Durham region.

