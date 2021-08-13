Ontario's big city mayors latest to call for proof of vaccination system

TORONTO – Ontario’s big city mayors are jointly calling on the province to establish a vaccine certification system.

The group of municipal leaders, representing cities with nearly 70 per cent of Ontario’s population, say a proof of vaccination system would help businesses and event spaces open more safely and encourage people to get vaccinated.

They believe such a system could help mitigate a fourth wave of COVID-19.

“The faster we can enact a proof of vaccination system, the faster we can protect more Ontarians from the effects of the Delta variant,” said Jeff Lehman, Chair of OBCM and Mayor of Barrie.

“This will support the safe reopening of our economy and protect our residents.”

So far, Premier Doug Ford has refused to implement one, saying he doesn’t want to have a split society.

The federal government has announced it will create a vaccine passport for international travel, and the province has said individual businesses are welcome to accept it – or the provincial vaccination receipt – if they want to require proof of vaccination.

“The OBCM requests the Provincial government establish a system of certified proof of vaccination and testing protocols to be utilized in support of keeping our vaccinated public safe; and our businesses, schools and public institutions free from further shutdowns as future waves of COVID-19 may materialize.”

OBCM news release:

Ontario is reporting 510 new cases of COVID-19 today, with more than 80 per cent in people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and four more deaths.

The Ministry of Health says two of the deaths occurred more than two months ago.

There are 111 people in intensive care units due to COVID-related critical illness and Health Minister Christine Elliott says just three are fully vaccinated, though the vaccination status isn’t known for about half of the patients.

Friday’s new cases are based on more than 23,500 tests completed in the previous day. More than half of them are in people aged 20 to 39.

About 48,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered over the past day, for a total of more than 20 million.