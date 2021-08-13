Loading articles...

Ontario's big city mayors latest to call for proof of vaccination system

Last Updated Aug 13, 2021 at 4:32 pm EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks to his office in the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto on Monday, June 14, 2021 as MPPs debate the government's legislation that will enable it to invoke the notwithstanding clause to deal with a court ruling on a third party election financing law. The Ontario Superior Court had struck down the Election Finances Act, tabled by the province this year, that would have limited third-party spending outside an election year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO – Ontario’s big city mayors are jointly calling on the province to establish a vaccine certification system.

The group of municipal leaders, representing cities with nearly 70 per cent of Ontario’s population, say a proof of vaccination system would help businesses and event spaces open more safely and encourage people to get vaccinated.

They believe such a system could help mitigate a fourth wave of COVID-19.

“The faster we can enact a proof of vaccination system, the faster we can protect more Ontarians from the effects of the Delta variant,” said Jeff Lehman, Chair of OBCM and Mayor of Barrie.

“This will support the safe reopening of our economy and protect our residents.”

So far, Premier Doug Ford has refused to implement one, saying he doesn’t want to have a split society.

The federal government has announced it will create a vaccine passport for international travel, and the province has said individual businesses are welcome to accept it – or the provincial vaccination receipt – if they want to require proof of vaccination.

“The OBCM requests the Provincial government establish a system of certified proof of vaccination and testing protocols to be utilized in support of keeping our vaccinated public safe; and our businesses, schools and public institutions free from further shutdowns as future waves of COVID-19 may materialize.”

OBCM news release: 

OBCM - Mayor's Meeting News Release - August 2021 Final (002)

Ontario is reporting 510 new cases of COVID-19 today, with more than 80 per cent in people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and four more deaths.

The Ministry of Health says two of the deaths occurred more than two months ago.

There are 111 people in intensive care units due to COVID-related critical illness and Health Minister Christine Elliott says just three are fully vaccinated, though the vaccination status isn’t known for about half of the patients.

Friday’s new cases are based on more than 23,500 tests completed in the previous day. More than half of them are in people aged 20 to 39.

About 48,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered over the past day, for a total of more than 20 million.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 36 minutes ago
COLLISION: EB 401 approaching Warden in the collectors 3 left lanes are blocked due to a crash #HWY401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:27 PM
(3:27pm) Showers popping north and east of downtown ahead of the cold front
Latest Weather
Read more