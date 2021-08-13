Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario to mandate vaccines for health care workers, begin COVID-19 vaccine booster shots: source
by News staff
Posted Aug 13, 2021 6:50 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 13, 2021 at 7:03 pm EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, watches Dr. Vitaly Bard administer the coronavirus vaccine to nurse Mary Glenen-Calder as he tours a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Peel Region during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ontario is expected to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers in the province and begin to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to targeted groups, CityNews has learned.
A source says the province will also be halting any further reopening of the economy as
COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in the province.
The announcement is expected to come on Tuesday from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.
COVID19 vaccines will be mandated for hospital and long-term care workers, something
both sectors have been calling for over the last several weeks.
Booster or third shots of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to vulnerable elderly people and the immunocompromised. The Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. recently also approved a third shot to those who are immunocompromised.
Ontario was
expected to lift almost all public health restrictions once they hit certain vaccination targets and if public health indicators remained stable.
The province has reported over 500 COVID-19 cases over the last two days for the first time since mid-June.
