Ontario to mandate vaccines for health care workers, begin COVID-19 vaccine booster shots: source

Ontario is expected to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers in the province and begin to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to targeted groups, CityNews has learned.

A source says the province will also be halting any further reopening of the economy as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in the province.

The announcement is expected to come on Tuesday from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore.

COVID19 vaccines will be mandated for hospital and long-term care workers, something both sectors have been calling for over the last several weeks.

Booster or third shots of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to vulnerable elderly people and the immunocompromised. The Food and Drug Administration in the U.S. recently also approved a third shot to those who are immunocompromised.

Ontario was expected to lift almost all public health restrictions once they hit certain vaccination targets and if public health indicators remained stable.

The province has reported over 500 COVID-19 cases over the last two days for the first time since mid-June.