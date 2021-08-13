Ontario confirms 500-plus new cases of COVID-19 for 2nd straight day

For the second consecutive day, Ontario is reporting more than 500 new cases of COVID-19.

Provincial health officials confirmed 510 new infections on Friday, down slightly from 513 reported the previous day.

Of those cases, 368 are unvaccinated individuals while 57 are partially vaccinated.

It marks the first time since mid-June the province has recorded consecutive days of more than 500 new cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is just shy of 400, and has more than doubled over the past eight days.

Toronto is reporting an additional 129 new infections – it’s highest single day total since June 8. For the second straight day Peel Region confirmed more than 60 new cases with 61, and York Region reported 33 new cases.

An additional four deaths were reported Friday, however, provincial health officials say due to a data clean-up two of the deaths are from two months ago. The number of Ontarians who have died as a result of COVID-19 now sits at 9,416.

Health officials say 48,682 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday, and that 72.8 per cent of Ontarians have now been fully vaccinated.

The province processed 23,586 tests in the previous 24 hour period with the positivity rate now sitting at 2 per cent.