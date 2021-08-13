Attendees of Mississauga nightclub possibly exposed to COVID-19 last weekend

Peel Public Health is advising anyone who attended the Her. nightclub in Mississauga last weekend to get tested for COVID-19 because of a possible exposure.

Public Health says all patrons who were at the club located at 1325 Eglinton Avenue East on August 6 to 8, even those who are fully vaccinated, should be tested.

Those who live outside of Peel should be contacting their local public health unit for details on testing close to home.

The club is cooperating with public health and say there is no further risk of exposure.