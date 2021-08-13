Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Meng Wanzhou's defence team to begin arguments in her formal extradition case
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 13, 2021 4:00 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 13, 2021 at 8:02 am EDT
Meng Wanzhou arrives at her extradition hearing at B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver on Aug. 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jimmy Jeong
Summary
The 2018 arrest of Meng embroiled Canada in a bitter dispute between the U.S. and China
She is accused of misrepresenting Huawei's control over another company that did business in Iran
Her extradition hearing is expected to wrap up next week.
Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou are expected to present their defence in a Vancouver court on Friday, explaining why the Huawei executive should not be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges.
The 2018 arrest of Meng, who is the Chinese telecom company’s chief financial officer, embroiled Canada in a bitter dispute between the United States and China.
She is accused of misrepresenting Huawei’s control over another company that did business in Iran during a presentation to HSBC, putting the international bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against the country.
Meng and Huawei have consistently denied the charges.
Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general, who represent the United States in the case, have argued that Meng’s misrepresentations were part of a deliberate and co-ordinated plan that prevented HSBC from making commercial decisions based on honest and accurate information.
Meng’s extradition hearing is expected to wrap up next week.