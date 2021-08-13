Loading articles...

Massage therapist charged with sex assault in Markham

Massage Therapist Masoud Zhian, 41, is facing charges of sexual assault. HANDOUT/York Regional Police

A massage therapist has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a patient in Markham.

Police say a 28-year-old woman contact police on Tuesday and said she had been sexually assaulted by a massage therapist at a rehabilitation clinic on McIntosh Drive.

Officers attended the clinic and arrested the massage therapist.

Masoud Zhian, 41, of Vaughan has been charged with sexual assault. Zhian is the owner of the clinic and has been practicing osteopathy since 2015. He has been practicing massage therapy since 2019.

The previous location of the clinic was on 372 Highway 7 East in Richmond Hill

