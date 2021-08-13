Man facing 17 charges in 2 separate shooting investigations, police say

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man they allege is connected to two separate shooting incidents this year.

On Thursday at around 6:40 p.m., police said officers stopped a “subject vehicle” in the Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive area.

A man inside the vehicle tried to flee the officers but was later caught and arrested without incident, police said. A loaded semi-automatic firearm was also recovered.

Investigators now say the man they have arrested is connected to two other alleged incidents involving gunfire.

On April 6, police said a fight broke out in the Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive area. Sometime during the fight, a man allegedly fired a gun at a person — leaving one man with minor injuries, police said.

Later, on Aug. 8, a man was driving in the Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive area when he was allegedly cut off by another driver.

Investigators allege the man followed the driver of that vehicle to the Bathurst Street and Lake Shore Boulevard area, pulled up in front of the car and began firing a gun at the driver.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt, police said.

Police said Deion Velinor, 23, of Toronto, is facing 17 firearms-related charges in connection to the alleged incidents.

He appeared in court on Friday.