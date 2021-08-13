Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kansas City Southern to delay vote on CN deal if regulator doesn't decide on trust by Aug. 17
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 13, 2021 8:04 am EDT
A CN locomotive makes it's way through the CN Taschereau yard in Montreal, Saturday, Nov., 28, 2009. Canadian National Railway Co. executives will discuss first-quarter earnings on Monday after markets close. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
CALGARY — Kansas City Southern says it will delay a shareholder vote on its deal to be bought by Canadian National Railway Co. that is set for Aug. 19 if a U.S. regulator does not release its decision on a key voting trust by Aug. 17.
The trust would allow KCS to remain independent while a full review of the transaction is conducted, but allow shareholders to be paid without having to wait for a final decision on the deal.
The U.S. Surface Transportation Board has said it will make a decision on whether to allow CN to use the trust by the end of August.
The KCS board also reaffirmed its support for the CN offer despite a sweetened bid by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. earlier this week.
KCS says the CP Rail’s new offer, which is up from its bid earlier this year, did not constitute a “superior proposal” to the CN deal.
CP Rail’s offer valued at US$31 billion is less than CN’s proposal valued at US$33.6 billion, but CP Rail says its offer comes with less risk for shareholders because it is more likely to be approved by regulators.