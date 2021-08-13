Loading articles...

Driver killed in crash on Hwy. 401 eastbound express lanes

Last Updated Aug 13, 2021 at 5:20 am EDT

One driver is dead following an early morning crash on eastbound Highway 401 near Dufferin Street on Aug. 13, 2021. TWITTER/OPP

One person is dead following an early morning crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.

Provincial police say around 3:30 a.m. Friday a car travelling eastbound in the express lanes of the highway collided into the rear of a transport truck that was either stopped or disabled in a live lane near Dufferin Street and burst into flames.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

All traffic is being forced into the collector lanes near Jane Street as police continue to investigate. The closure of the express lanes is expected to last until at least noon.

