Family of 3-year-old found wandering in Mississauga located

Last Updated Aug 13, 2021 at 10:08 am EDT

An undated file image of Peel Regional Police vehicle (TWITTER/@PRP)

A three-year-old girl was found wandering early Friday morning in Mississauga.

The family of the child has been identified and located.

Police in Peel Region said the girl was discovered around 4:40 a.m. Friday at a bus terminal on Goreway Drive.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police tweeted that the child’s family had been located nearby where she was discovered.

“Children’s Aid Society has been contacted and will be attending the residence. Thank you to the public and media outlets for their assistance,” said police.

