Family of 3-year-old found wandering in Mississauga located

A three-year-old girl was found wandering early Friday morning in Mississauga.

The family of the child has been identified and located.

Police in Peel Region said the girl was discovered around 4:40 a.m. Friday at a bus terminal on Goreway Drive.

Just before 8:30 a.m., police tweeted that the child’s family had been located nearby where she was discovered.

#PRP have located a missing 3-year-old early this morning at a bus terminal in #Mississauga Please call police with any information that may assist officers in locating her family. pic.twitter.com/bkTJiwtQY7 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 13, 2021

“Children’s Aid Society has been contacted and will be attending the residence. Thank you to the public and media outlets for their assistance,” said police.