Over 75 per cent of Canadians want vaccine status identification: poll

A strong majority of Canadians, over 75 per cent, would like to see some form of COVID-19 vaccine status identification, according to a new poll.

It comes as the federal government is working with provinces on a vaccine passport document that fully vaccinated Canadians could use when travelling internationally.

Quebecers, where a mandatory vaccine passport is currently being developed, were the strongest supporters of an identification document with 81 per cent in favour. B.C. and Ontario were next with 80 per cent and 76 per cent respectively.

The poll from Maru Public Opinion also found that the majority of Canadians would want to see health care workers either fully vaccinated or fired from their jobs, including paramedics and nurses.

For other front line jobs like police officers and teachers, 64 per cent of those surveyed also felt those workers should be fully vaccinated or lose their jobs.

Credit: Maru Public Opinion

The Ontario Medical Association and Registered Nurses Association of Ontario have both called for mandatory vaccines for health care workers. Ontario long-term care homes have also called for workers to be vaccinated.

The Ford government has staunchly opposed mandatory vaccines and/or a vaccine certification system.

B.C. announced Thursday they would require long-term care home workers to be fully vaccinated.

The survey of 1,504 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online was conducted from August 9 to 10 with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.