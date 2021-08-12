Loading articles...

U.K. police confirm several die in Plymouth firearms incident

TWITTER/@DC_Police

Police in southwest England say there have been “a number of fatalities” in the city of Plymouth after what they termed a “serious firearms incident.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement on Twitter late Thursday that several other casualties are receiving treatment following the incident, which one local lawmaker said was not terror-related.

Police have declared a “critical incident” but did not provide details of what exactly occurred in the Keyham district of the city. The area has been cordoned off.

Emergency services, including air ambulance and senior paramedics, responded to the incident at around 6:10 p.m.

Johnny Mercer, one of the city’s lawmakers, said in a tweet the incident is “not terror related, and neither is the suspect on the run in Plymouth.”

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
COLLISION: EB 401 at Leslie in the collectors only the left lane is getting through due to a collision #HWY401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:58 PM
The fresher air is coming. Humidity falls Friday afternoon behind the cold front in Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more