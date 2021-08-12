Loading articles...

Toronto man facing 13 charges in sexual assault investigation

Last Updated Aug 12, 2021 at 7:19 am EDT

Police say Warren Eugene, 60, is facing 13 charges related to a historical sexual assault investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

A 60-year-old Toronto man is facing numerous charges in a historical sexual assault investigation.

Police allege that a boy who had befriended a man was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions between the years of 2000 and 2003.

Warren Eugene is facing a total of 13 charges including five counts of sexual interference with someone under the age of 16 and five counts of sexual assault.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
STALL - #SBDVP at Lawrence. Left lane is blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:32 AM
Radar up to 5:30am Aug. 12 Wet weather until about 8am then clearing! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more