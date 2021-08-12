Toronto steakhouse forced to close due to COVID-19 outbreak

A high-end downtown steakhouse has been forced to close because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Toronto Public Health says there are currently six cases at Harbour 60, located on Harbour Street, near Bay and just south of the Gardiner Expressway. It’s not known if any of them are restaurant guests.

The closure order will last for a minimum of 10 days. An outbreak is declared over when at least 14 days have passed with no evidence of ongoing transmission.

Mayor John Tory spoke adamantly about the province introducing proof-of-vaccination credentials, saying government documents are needed to keep businesses open.

The Premier’s office confirmed on Thursday that Ontario businesses can use the federal vaccine passport, announced by the Canadian government yesterday, as proof of vaccination.

TPH is reporting 117 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto today.

Nearly 73 per cent of people age 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, having received the two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.