Man, 18, shot in Oshawa parking lot

Last Updated Aug 12, 2021 at 10:04 pm EDT

An 18-year-old man has been shot in Oshawa on August 12, 2021.

An 18-year-old man has been seriously injured after being shot in Oshawa Thursday evening.

Durham police say they responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot on Chevron Prince.

The victim was taken to hospital for serious injuries.

Officers are in area investigating the incident. There have been no details on potential suspects released.

