'Schools should be safe places for everyone': OMA calls for mandatory vaccines for teachers, staff

TORONTO – The Ontario Medical Association (OMA), a group representing over 40,000 physicians, medical students and retired physicians, is calling for mandatory vaccines for teachers and other school staff.

OMA president Dr. Adam Kassam says since children under 12 currently can’t receive COVID-19 vaccines, they rely on others to keep them safe.

“Children are currently ineligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines and are therefore reliant on others to keep them safe,” said Kassam. “Schools should be safe places for everyone. That’s why we are calling for vaccine requirements for teachers and others who work in schools in addition to mandatory masking indoors and other measures as schools reopen in September.”

As of data through Thursday, youth aged 12 to 17 are the lowest demographic regarding vaccination rates, with only 54 per cent of eligible teenagers fully vaccinated.

The doctors also want to see mandatory indoor masking, part of the province’s back-to-school plan. The OMA has also called for mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers and a vaccine certificate system.

“The call for back-to-school safety measures as the province moves toward reopening and the Delta variant spreads follows two earlier recommendations by Ontario’s doctors: one for mandatory vaccinations for health-care workers, and one asking the province to create a vaccine certificate that employers and private businesses could rely on to know their customers, employees and colleagues have been fully vaccinated,” the OMA wrote.

Premier Doug Ford has said he won’t mandate vaccines.

“Together, the measures recommended by doctors will help us all stay safe,” said OMA CEO Allan O’Dette.

“By protecting our health, we are also protecting a continued reopening of our economy.”

The province reported 513 new infections on Thursday, with more than 80 per cent of them in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

As of Thursday, 82.2 per cent of adults 18-plus have received at least one dose of a vaccine, while just under 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.