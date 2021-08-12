Loading articles...

Ontario adds $2.2B in COVID-19 spending to prepare for uncertainty around variants

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy arrives in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto with Premier Doug Ford to deliver the Provincial Budget on Wednesday March 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario is putting an additional $2.2 billion toward COVID-19 spending, amid ongoing uncertainty about variants of concern.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy released the province’s 2021-22 first quarter finances today, and says it’s important to have resources available to prepare for potential future surges in the pandemic.

Revenue projections are $2.9 billion higher than in the budget, due to stronger economic growth and increased transfers from the federal government.

The deficit projection is being revised by $700 million, down to $32.4 billion.

Bethlenfalvy didn’t specify what the $2.2 billion in new spending would go toward, saying it’s available for the government to use to protect people’s health and the economy as needed.

The increased revenues include $1.9 billion from the federal government and another approximately $1 billion from corporate taxes and land transfer taxes.

