Ontario adds $2.2B in COVID-19 spending to prepare for uncertainty around variants
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 12, 2021 10:44 am EDT
Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy arrives in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto with Premier Doug Ford to deliver the Provincial Budget on Wednesday March 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario is putting an additional $2.2 billion toward COVID-19 spending, amid ongoing uncertainty about variants of concern.
Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy released the province’s 2021-22 first quarter finances today, and says it’s important to have resources available to prepare for potential future surges in the pandemic.
Revenue projections are $2.9 billion higher than in the budget, due to stronger economic growth and increased transfers from the federal government.
The deficit projection is being revised by $700 million, down to $32.4 billion.
Bethlenfalvy didn’t specify what the $2.2 billion in new spending would go toward, saying it’s available for the government to use to protect people’s health and the economy as needed.
The increased revenues include $1.9 billion from the federal government and another approximately $1 billion from corporate taxes and land transfer taxes.