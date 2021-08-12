Loading articles...

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, announce pregnancy with first child

Jagmeet Singh is going to be a father! The Federal NDP Leader announced his wife, Gurkiran Sidhu, is pregnant on Thursday on Twitter. (Credit: @theJagmeetSingh/Twitter)

OTTAWA — A possible fall federal election won’t be the only thing Jagmeet Singh prepares himself for this year.

The Federal NDP Leader announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that his wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, is pregnant with their first child.

It will be a new adventure for the pair who have been married since February 2018.

Though the timing could be great for Singh, who could set his sights on the election ahead of the baby’s arrival sometime late this year, or early 2022.

 

