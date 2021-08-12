Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, announce pregnancy with first child

OTTAWA — A possible fall federal election won’t be the only thing Jagmeet Singh prepares himself for this year.

The Federal NDP Leader announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that his wife, Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu, is pregnant with their first child.

We are having a baby!!!! @gurkirankaur_ and I are so excited for this new adventure!???????????? pic.twitter.com/ULyw8EfQnO — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) August 12, 2021

It will be a new adventure for the pair who have been married since February 2018.

Though the timing could be great for Singh, who could set his sights on the election ahead of the baby’s arrival sometime late this year, or early 2022.