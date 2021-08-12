Will you ever shake hands with strangers again?

In today’s Big Story podcast, at the height of the pandemic last year, top public health officials were openly hoping that COVID-19 meant the end of the handshake. Even if the greeting doesn’t effectively transmit the coronavirus, it’s a very effective way to pass on other bacteria. After 18 months of non-contact greetings, will society at large return to shaking hands in casual settings? Will you? And will it become another battleground in the culture war that has already politicized masks and vaccinations?

GUEST: Daniel Dumas, Editor-at-Large, Esquire

