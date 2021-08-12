Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
First live 'murder hornet' sighted near U.S.-Canada border, say scientists
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 12, 2021 10:24 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 13, 2021 at 8:02 am EDT
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, photo provided by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, a researcher holds a dead Asian giant hornet in Blaine, Wash. FILE - This Dec. 30, 2019 photo provided by the Washington State Department of Agriculture shows a dead Asian giant hornet in a lab in Olympia, Wash. It is the world's largest hornet, a 2-inch long killer with an appetite for honey bees. Dubbed the "Murder Hornet" by some, the insect has a sting that could be fatal to some humans. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture via AP)
Scientists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture say they’ve found the first so-called live murder hornet for the year.
In a news release Thursday, entomologists say the Asian giant hornet was seen about a kilometre from the U.S.-Canada border.
They say the hornet was reported by a Whatcom County resident on Wednesday and confirmed the following day where a photograph showed it attacking a paper wasp nest, about three kilometres from where the department eradicated a nest last October.
They say U.S. and B.C. officials will be setting up traps in the area to catch a live hornet, tag it and track it back to its nest.
The five-centimetre-long invasive insects are the world’s biggest hornets and prey on honey bees and other hornets – a small group can kill an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours.
While they are not particularly aggressive toward humans, in rare cases a person stung repeatedly by murder hornets could die.