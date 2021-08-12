Canada men's 4x100m relay could have medal upgraded to silver after British sprinter suspended

Canada could see their men’s 4×100-metre relay medal upgraded from bronze to silver after British sprinter Chijindu Ujah was provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for an alleged doping violation at the Tokyo Olympics.

The AIU announced Thursday that the doping control laboratory in Tokyo had notified the International Testing Agency of an “adverse analytical finding” in Ujah’s doping sample.

It said Ujah’s sample contained the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM) and help with building muscle.

Ujah was part of the British quartet, alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, who finished second to Italy in a close race.

If found guilty, Ujah and the British team could be stripped of the silver medal.

The Canadian team of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse would then be named the silver medallist of the 4×100.

De Grasse has won six medals in his two Olympic games, one gold, one silver and four bonze.