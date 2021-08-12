Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada donating 10M J&J COVID vaccines to countries in need
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 12, 2021 9:09 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 12, 2021 at 12:44 pm EDT
Canada donating all 10 million doses of Johnson & Johnson it received but won't use
Vaccines going to low and middle-income countries in desperate need of more doses
Nearly 18 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine already donated
OTTAWA — Canada is donating all 10 million doses of the single-dose vaccine it purchased from Johnson & Johnson but won’t use to low and middle-income countries.
Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced the donation through the COVAX vaccine-sharing alliance Thursday as many nations continue to struggle with a shortage of shots.
Health Canada authorized the J&J vaccine in early March, but is has never been used here.
Now, with a surplus of vaccines from other manufacturers, Anand says Canada will redirect its J&J shots to countries in need.
The federal government announced last month it would donate nearly 18 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which has also been phased out of Canada’s vaccination efforts, to lower income countries.