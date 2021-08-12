Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Airline association applauds creation of vaccine passport for international travel
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 12, 2021 4:00 am EDT
Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s airline association says it’s pleased to see the federal government implementing a vaccine passport for international travel.
Mike McNaney, president and CEO of the National Airlines Council of Canada, said a standardized digital certification of vaccine status is critical to restart the country’s travel and tourism sectors.
The federal government
announced the passport system Wednesday, saying it’s intended to certify Canadians who choose to travel abroad.
Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the digital pass will include data on the type of vaccine received, and the dates and location they were given.
The news comes after the government scrapped quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers earlier this summer.
McNaney said he hopes all governments will work together to ensure that a fall release date for vaccine passports will be met.
{* loginWidget *}