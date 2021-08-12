Loading articles...

1 airlifted to hospital after 2 vehicle crash in Caledon

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. (FILE/CITYNEWS)

The driver of an SUV that was involved in a crash with a truck on King Street at Highway 10 in Caledon has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP says the SUV rear-ended the truck in the eastbound lanes of King Street.

King Street has been closed between Highway 10 and Sloan Drive in both directions.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
COLLISION: EB 401 at Leslie in the collectors only the left lane is getting through due to a collision #HWY401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:58 PM
The fresher air is coming. Humidity falls Friday afternoon behind the cold front in Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more