Winnipeg Jets announce vaccination requirement for fans to attend home games
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 11, 2021 8:54 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 11, 2021 at 9:25 pm EDT
Fans enter the MTS Centre prior to the pre-season NHL action between the Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators in Winnipeg on Sept.15, 2013. The home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets is getting a new name.After 13 years as MTS Centre, the downtown arena is being renamed Bell MTS Place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Winnipeg Jets will require all fans to be fully vaccinated to attend home games at Canada Life Centre this season.
The Jets’ parent company, True North Sports and Entertainment, made the announcement on Twitter, saying season ticket holders had made it clear that was their preference.
The policy also applies to Burton Cummings Theatre, a performing arts centre also owned by True North.
The company says it plans to fill the arena for Jets home games this year, and will require all employees, event staff and guests to provide proof of vaccination. The team’s website says fans will also be required to wear masks in the arena.
A spokesperson for the team says the policy will not apply to players, whose vaccination status will be up to the league and the NHL Players’ Association.
The Jets start their season on the road in Anaheim on Oct. 14, and play their first home game against the Ducks a week later.