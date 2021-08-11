Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Western University to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all students, staff
by News staff
Posted Aug 11, 2021 6:59 pm EDT
Students walk across campus at Western University in London, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins
Western University will require all students, staff and faculty to show proof-of-vaccination in order to be on campus.
The three affiliate colleges, Huron, Kings and Brescia, will have the same COVID-19 vaccine policy.
Those without proof-of-vaccination will have to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.
The school said in a statement, the decision was made after “careful consultation with public health partners and faculty experts in medicine, law and ethics.”
Western had previously mandated vaccines for students in residences.
It comes after Ottawa University also mandated COVID-19 vaccines for all who attend campus, including students, staff and faculty, earlier this week.
Seneca College became the
first Ontario post-secondary school to make vaccines mandatory.
Multiple other university and colleges in the province will require students living in residences to be vaccinated against COVID-19
{* loginWidget *}