Special weather statement ends for GTA but heat warning continues

Environment Canada has lifted its special weather statement for the GTA but a heat warning remains in effect on Wednesday.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says it will be an active day for weather.

“Storms rolling through the GTA up until about 7 a.m. [and] then we’ll get a break,” she explained.

“Then expect more scattered showers and thunderstorms late morning, and at times for the afternoon. Some of these storms bringing very, very strong winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours.”

Taylor says the storms could cause power outages to parts of the GTA.

And on top of the wet weather it’s going to be another scorcher with the humidity making it feel like 39 C.

A heat warning, which was issued by Environment Canada, remains in effect for the GTA.

As of 11 a.m. the City of Toronto will be opening up eight emergency cooling centres for anyone needing relief. The centres, listed below, run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., except for Metro Hall, which will run 24 hours.

East York Civic Centre – 850 Coxwell Ave.

Etobicoke Civic Centre – 399 The West Mall

Metro Hall – 55 John St.

North York Civic Centre – 5100 Yonge St.

Scarborough Civic Centre – 150 Borough Dr.

Domenico Di Luca Community Centre – 25 Stanley Rd.

Don Montgomery Community Centre – 2467 Eglinton Ave.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.

Today’s guaranteed high is 29 C.