Ontario reports 324 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 324 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three additional deaths.

It’s the sixth straight day that daily cases have topped the 300 mark in the province.

There were 321 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The test positivity rate is 1.7 per cent, unchanged from the day before, and 24,772 tests were completed.

There are now 108 people in the ICU with COVID-19 complications and 70 ICU patients on a ventilator.

Ontario administered 48,307 vaccine doses in the last 24-hour period.