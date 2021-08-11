How the IPCC report is about more than just climate change

In today’s Big Story podcast, the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a UN-sponsored body that periodically releases a synthesis of current climate science, doesn’t reveal anything we didn’t already know or experience. The Earth is hotter than it’s ever been. Sea levels are rising and causing more extreme weather events.

The report is a big deal for making the one conclusion no one can ever question again: climate change is human-caused and is having a tremendous impact. That impact isn’t just on our planet but on us humans: our health, safety and well-being are at stake. The report tells us what actions we can take to protect ourselves. So what do governments, industries and individual citizens need to do?

Guest: Rick Smith

Guest-host: Fatima Syed

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.