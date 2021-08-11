Canada working on proof-of-vaccination credentials for fully vaxxed international travellers

Canada’s health ministers announced Wednesday that they are actively working with provinces and territories on proof-of-vaccination credentials to make it safe for international travel.

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship says the vaccine documents will be made available to permanent and temporary Canadian residents that are fully protected against the virus.

“As the world returns to travel, everyone is going to move at their own pace,” says Mendicino.

As of Wednesday, over 71 per cent of Canadians have received at least one dose and 62 per cent are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and its variants.

The implementation of vaccine passports has been a contentious and rocky topic for provinces of late.

While Québec’s government recently announced its intention to make vaccine passports mandatory, Ontario’s Premier has maintained a firm stance that his government will do no such thing.

Québec’s health minister Christian Dubé announced Tuesday that as of September 1, unvaccinated residents will be refused access to non-essential businesses such as bars, restaurants and gyms. Quebec joins Manitoba and Prince Edward Island as the third province in Canada to use a vaccine passport or certificate of some kind.

Health experts and business groups across the country have stressed that a vaccine certificate system would be a way to avoid another lockdown and accelerate an economic reopening.

Israel, France and New York, among other places, have announced or implemented COVID-19 restrictions for businesses based on vaccination status.

Meanwhile, the Trudeau government expressed recent optimism that Canadians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine will be allowed into the United States.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says Canada has worked with international researchers to get the best possible advice on immunization.

Some of the businesses and attractions in the U.S. demanding vaccine passports are refusing to recognize the AstraZeneca shot.

More than 260,000 Canadians have received the AstraZeneca shot to date.

As of August 9, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents from the U.S. can enter the country. In July, the feds announced that incoming, fully vaccinated international travellers could cross the border into Canada starting September 7.

Fully vaccinated, incoming travellers must be immunized with a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least 14 days prior to arriving in the country. Proof of vaccination has to be uploaded to the “ArriveCAN” app and all travellers still have to provide a quarantine plan just in case.

Unvaccinated individuals are forbidden from entering Canada through non-essential trips.

Under the Quarantine Act, a person that submits false information on vaccination status could be liable to a fine of up to $750,000 or six months imprisonment or both, or prosecution under the Criminal Code (forgery).

The U.S. won’t open its land border to Canadians for non-essential travel until August 21 at the earliest and has hinted at a possible delay due to concerns of the Delta variant.

Since the start of the pandemic, a constantly changing and confusing web of travel restrictions has separated loved ones around the world. For people whose lives cross international borders and for immigrants who leave their homes behind to move to a new country, not knowing when they can see their relatives again compounds the pain of separation.

The U.S. still bars travellers from specific countries – Brazil, China, India, Iran, South Africa and much of Europe. The European Union recommended allowing U.S. travellers in June, although individual European countries make their own rules.

Britain opened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from the U.S. and the European Union last week.

The U.S. airline lobby is pushing the U.S. government to reopen travel with “low-risk countries,” and European officials have pressed their case as well.

But a White House official said on July 26 that the U.S. will keep existing international travel restrictions in place for now because of surging infection rates due to the Delta variant.

With files from 680 NEWS Parliament Hill reporter Cormac Mac Sweeney, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press