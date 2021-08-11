Release date set, trailer drops for Toronto Maple Leafs' docuseries

“My patience is running thin.”

Those words are spoken by general manager Kyle Dubas in the first trailer for the forthcoming Amazon Prime Video docuseries All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs – and they certainly echo the club’s loyal but frustrated fanbase.

While the Montreal Canadiens delivered an unforgettable spoiler alert in May, the program promises to be must-see TV for its behind-the-curtain peek at the Leafs’ fantastic regular season and swift post-season unravelling.

All five episodes will be available for your binge-watching pleasure/torture on Oct. 1 via Amazon Prime, streaming in more than 240 countries and territories.

Actor Will Arnett, a lifelong Maple Leafs’ fan and friend of team president Brendan Shanahan, narrates.

“[Executive producer] Steve Mayer from the NHL approached us last year [2019-20] about it, and we declined to do it, and then came back again after the summer about wanting to do it,” said Dubas, who enjoyed the Manchester City and Philadelphia Eagles editions of All or Nothing.

“The way that we view it is it’s us being a good partner in the league to get Amazon involved. Then individually, as a team, I think the media and the fans, it’s a good opportunity to see the way that things actually operate behind the scenes here day-to-day, and a good look into what we’re really truly about, more than just the three hours that you see us at game time.”

Produced by Amazon Studios in association with NHL Original Productions and Cream Films, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs is the first Canadian Amazon Original series to launch.

The Maple Leafs were selected as hockey’s first All or Nothing team due to their passionate fanbase and the “unique circumstances” surrounding their 2020-21 NHL season which was played in Canada due to COVID-19.