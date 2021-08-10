Loading articles...

Severe thunderstorm watch, heat warning in place for Toronto

People use their umbrellas to take shelter from the rain during the May long weekend at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, May 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

A severe thunderstorm watch and heat warning are in effect for Toronto ahead of what Environment Canada calls a storm capable of producing rainfall amounts of 50 millimetres within one hour.

The thunderstorms could also produce strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h Tuesday evening.

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” Environment Canada says.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

There is also a severe thunderstorm watch and heat warning in place for York-Durham. Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when “atmospheric conditions” are favourable for thunderstorms that could create large hail, damaging winds, and torrential rainfall.

In addition to the potential storms, what Environment Canada calls “hazardous heat” will continue across southern Ontario, with temperatures near or above 30 C, feeling more like 40 C.

The threat of thunderstorms and localized rainfall will redevelop on Wednesday, but the heat won’t last for the entire week. A cold front is expected to move through southern Ontario, bringing the risk for thunderstorms and torrential downpours on Friday, leading to potentially beautiful conditions this weekend.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB Gardiner approaching Jameson - right lane blocked with a collision. #EBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:07 PM
Storms exhibiting weak rotation today. Weather Advisory for funnel clouds in effect west of Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more