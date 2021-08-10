Loading articles...

This could be the hottest, most humid week of the summer in Toronto so far

It’s going to feel downright tropical across the GTA on Tuesday with wet weather and high humidity.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says the risk for thunderstorms begins around 11 a.m. and it’ll be the same story for the next few days.

“There will be unsettled conditions as we move through most of the rest of the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms,” she explained.

“Some of these thunderstorms could bring very, very strong and gusty wind.”

Taylor says this week could go down as the hottest and most humid stretch of the summer so far with the humidity over the next two days making it feel more than 40 C.

Tuesday’s guaranteed high is 30 C.

