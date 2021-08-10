This could be the hottest, most humid week of the summer in Toronto so far

It’s going to feel downright tropical across the GTA on Tuesday with wet weather and high humidity.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says the risk for thunderstorms begins around 11 a.m. and it’ll be the same story for the next few days.

“There will be unsettled conditions as we move through most of the rest of the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms,” she explained.

“Some of these thunderstorms could bring very, very strong and gusty wind.”

It already feels like 35 with the humidity as of 5:15am Aug.10 ????It will be quite muggy for most of the week.

Not record breaking though for the actual temperature. The record high for an Aug 10 at #Toronto YYZ is 35.6°C set in 1944 and in 2016 ???? — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) August 10, 2021

Taylor says this week could go down as the hottest and most humid stretch of the summer so far with the humidity over the next two days making it feel more than 40 C.

Tuesday’s guaranteed high is 30 C.