Streetcar and vehicle collide at King and Sherbourne

Last Updated Aug 10, 2021 at 6:34 pm EDT

A car sustained extensive damage to the passenger side when it collided with a streetcar on Aug. 10, 2021. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

A streetcar and a vehicle collided near King and Sherbourne streets on Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of a crash in the area shortly after 5 p.m.

The passenger’s side doors on the vehicle were crumpled by the impact. The car’s airbags were deployed and no injuries were reported.

Streetcar service was disrupted for approximately an hour but has since resumed.

