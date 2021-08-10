Loading articles...

RCMP arrested one after responding to active shooter near Terra Nova in Newfoundland

Last Updated Aug 10, 2021 at 10:53 pm EDT

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. A lawyer representing eight news media outlets is challenging decisions made by a Nova Scotia provincial court judge regarding the redaction of RCMP search warrants used in the investigation of the mass shooting in April that claimed 22 lives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP say they have arrested one person after responding to an active shooter in the area of Terra Nova, Newfoundland, northwest of St. John’s.

A tweet from RCMP Newfoundland says they have taken 30-year-old Kyle Rideout into custody.

Police say no injuries have been reported and the threat to public safety has ended.

