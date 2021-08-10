Ottawa allocates millions to searches for unmarked residential school graves

OTTAWA – The federal government is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding to help Indigenous communities with the search for unmarked graves at former residential school sites.

Ottawa announced Tuesday it would be making major commitments to deal with the tragic discoveries at former residential school sites.

The federal government is also providing an additional $107-million for mental health services and healing due to the intergenerational trauma from the residential school system #cdnpoli — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) August 10, 2021

For the searches themselves, Crown Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennet announced an additional $83 million for the searches for unmarked graves at former residential school sites.

The federal government is also providing an additional $107 million for mental health services to help heal intergenerational trauma from the residential school system.

RELATED:

Another $101 million will go towards repurposes or tearing down the old schools or making changes at the former sites.

The feds also announced $20 million in funding to build a national monument in Ottawa to honour the survivors and victims of the residential school system.

Justice Minister announces a special interlocutor who will work with Indigenous communities in uncovering unmarked graves and act as a liaison with federal and provincial governments. Minister Lametti says the role may evolve as the situation unfolds #cdnpoli — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) August 10, 2021

Justice Minister David Lametti announced a special appointee who will work with Indigenous communities in uncovering unmarked graves and act as a liaison with federal and provincial governments.

Lametti says the role may evolve as the situation unfolds.

The cash will go to Indigenous-led efforts for healing, closure, commemoration, and justice.

RELATED:

The National Chief of the AFN welcomes the announcements and commitment from the government but says they are long overdue.

The funding announcement follows recent discoveries of unmarked graves at residential school sites that continue to traumatize Canada’s Indigenous Peoples.

In B.C., 215 sites were found at the spot that held the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, and more than 160 more were found at the Kuper Island site.

The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan found 751 unmarked graves at a former residential school.

RELATED:

Other First Nations across Canada have said they’d begin searching for unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools in their areas.

More coming.