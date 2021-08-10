Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
O'Toole warns Canadians not safe in China after court upholds death sentence
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 10, 2021 8:13 am EDT
Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada's Conservatives and the Official Opposition takes questions from the media during a press conference in downtown St. John's, N.L. on Monday, July 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Summary
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole is accusing Beijing of using the death penalty for political purposes
O'Toole reiterated his desire to discuss a Canadian boycott of next year's Winter Olympics in China
Comes as a Chinese court upheld Canadian Robert Schellenberg's death sentence
OTTAWA — Federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is accusing Beijing of using the death penalty for political purposes after a Chinese court upheld a Canadian’s death sentence.
O’Toole is also reopening the door to a Canadian boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics in China, warning the Chinese government’s recent actions show Canadians are not safe in the country.
