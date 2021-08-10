Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
OPP says motorcycle crash victims laid at side of Highway 427 for hours
by News staff
Posted Aug 10, 2021 8:58 am EDT
A motorcycle lays at the side of Highway 427 at Holiday Drive after a crash. OPP
The OPP is appealing for witnesses after two victims of a motorcycle crash laid at the side of the highway for hours before being spotted.
Police say the rider and passenger, a man and a woman, crashed between 1:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on Highway 427 at Holiday Drive in Etobicoke.
They weren’t spotted until sunrise by a passerby.
Paramedics say both victims have been taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
APPEALING FOR WITNESSES: Motorcycle collision #Hwy427 SB at Holiday Drive. Rider and passanger taken to hospital with serious injuries. Collision. Crash happened between 1:30-3:00am. Passerby located the victims at sunrise. #TorontoOPP investigating, witnesses call 416-235-4981 pic.twitter.com/7GF0ylLczC