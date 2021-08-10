OPP says motorcycle crash victims laid at side of Highway 427 for hours

The OPP is appealing for witnesses after two victims of a motorcycle crash laid at the side of the highway for hours before being spotted.

Police say the rider and passenger, a man and a woman, crashed between 1:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning on Highway 427 at Holiday Drive in Etobicoke.

They weren’t spotted until sunrise by a passerby.

Paramedics say both victims have been taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.