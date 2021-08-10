Ontario's vaccine targets to fully reopen could be met in 10 days: top doctor

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health expects the province will be able to fully reopen in a week to 10 days.

Dr. Kieran Moore says we’re getting closer to the vaccination targets needed to move beyond the third and final step of the reopening plan.

“It all depends on how many Ontarians come forward,” said Moore. “We’re at around 50,000 people coming forward a day for first and second doses.”

More than 81 per cent of eligible Ontarians 12 and older have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine and almost 72 per cent are fully vaccinated. We need 75 per cent of Ontarians with two doses before a full reopening.

But Moore says he believes the threat of a fall resurgence will boost vaccination rates.

“I’m very, very hopeful that more and more Ontarians, as we get through the summer doldrums and anticipate this rise in risk in the fall, will come forward.”