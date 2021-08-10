Loading articles...

Chinese court sentences Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison for spying: reports

FILE - In this file image made from a March 2, 2017, video, Michael Spavor, director of Paektu Cultural Exchange, talks during a Skype interview in Yanji, China. The Canadian government says China will begin trials in March 2021 for two Canadians, Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who were arrested in 2019 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies. (AP Photo/File)

Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor who was charged with spying has been found guilty and sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison, according to multiple media reports.

Spavor and another Canadian were detained in China in what critics labeled “hostage politics” after the arrest of an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2018 in connection with possible violations of trade sanctions on Iran.

His sentenced was handed down at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday night, but at 10 a.m. in China.

On Tuesday, the Higher People’s Court of Liaoning province in the northeast rejected an appeal by Robert Schellenberg, whose 15-year prison term on drug smuggling charges was increased to death in January 2019 following Meng’s arrest.

The court sent the case to China’s supreme court for review, a required step before a death sentence can be carried out.

The Canadian government criticized the ruling as arbitrary and the penalty as “cruel and inhumane.”

“We condemn the verdict in the strongest possible terms and call on China to grant Robert clemency,” Ambassador Barton told reporters by phone after attending the appeals hearing in Shenyang, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) west of Dandong.

Schellenberg was convicted of smuggling 222 kilograms (448 pounds) of methamphetamine, according to the court.

