Loading articles...

Man stabbed near Gerrard and Jarvis

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed downtown Tuesday night.

Police were called to Gerrard and Jarvis Streets just before 9:30 p.m.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was found with a stab wound. He has been taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

No suspect details have been released.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:44 PM
#CityStreets collision blocking westbound Eglinton at Martin Grove.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:39 PM
*UPDATE: Weather Advisory for potential funnel clouds extended to the west GTA and up into cottage country for this…
Latest Weather
Read more