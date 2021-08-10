Loading articles...

Man injured after being struck by a streetcar in Corso Italia

A man was injured after being struck by a streetcar in Corso Italia on August 10, 2021. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a streetcar in Corso Italia.

Police were called St. Clair Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a TTC streetcar.

The victim, a male believed to be in his 50s, was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

There are road closures expected in the area.

