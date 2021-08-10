Loading articles...

1 man dead after 3-vehicle collision in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police vehicle in an undated file photo (TWITTER/@PeelPolice)

One man has died after a three-vehicle crash in Brampton along Highway 50.

Police were called to the highway at Countryside Drive just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

One man, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to hospital without vital signs while a second person, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious but, non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver has since died of his injuries.

Road closures are currently in place as investigators determine the cause of the crash.

