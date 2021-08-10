Loading articles...

CP Rail makes new bid for Kansas City Southern

A Canadian Pacific Railway employee walks along the side of a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. is making a new takeover offer for Kansas City Southern that values the U.S. railway at US$31 billion.

The new bid comes ahead of a vote on Aug. 19 by Kansas City Southern shareholders on a rival offer by Canadian National Railway Co. valued at US$33.6 billion.

However, CP Rail says its offer is more likely to be approved by U.S. regulators.

Under its new offer, KCS shareholders would receive 2.884 CP Rail shares and US$90 in cash for each common share held, representing a value of about US$300 per share.

The bid is up from an earlier offer valued at US$275 per share.

The CN proposal would see KCS shareholders will receive US$200 in cash and 1.129 CN shares for each share in a offer valued at about US$325 per share.

