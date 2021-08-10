Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
CP Rail makes new bid for Kansas City Southern
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 10, 2021 7:29 am EDT
A Canadian Pacific Railway employee walks along the side of a locomotive in a marshalling yard in Calgary, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. is making a new takeover offer for Kansas City Southern that values the U.S. railway at US$31 billion.
The new bid comes ahead of a vote on Aug. 19 by Kansas City Southern shareholders on a rival offer by Canadian National Railway Co. valued at US$33.6 billion.
However, CP Rail says its offer is more likely to be approved by U.S. regulators.
Under its new offer, KCS shareholders would receive 2.884 CP Rail shares and US$90 in cash for each common share held, representing a value of about US$300 per share.
The bid is up from an earlier offer valued at US$275 per share.
The CN proposal would see KCS shareholders will receive US$200 in cash and 1.129 CN shares for each share in a offer valued at about US$325 per share.
