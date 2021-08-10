Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito dies at 78 after battle with pancreatic cancer

Chicago Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the organization announced Tuesday. Esposito was 78.

We are heartbroken to have lost a legend in Tony Esposito, who passed away today after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.#TonyO ❤️ — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 10, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks legend Tony Esposito has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the organization announced Tuesday. Esposito was 78.

“The Blackhawks and the National Hockey League have lost a legend in Tony Esposito, who passed away today after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. As we mourn with his wife Marilyn, sons Mark (Kim) and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn, we celebrate Tony’s life and contributions to the Blackhawks and the community,” team chairman Rocky Wirtz said via a statement.

“Tony was one of the most important and popular figures in the history of the franchise as we near its 100th anniversary. Four generations of our family — my grandfather Arthur, my father Bill, my son Danny and I — were blessed by his work ethic as a Hall of Fame goalie, but more importantly, by his mere presence and spirit. Likewise, four generations of hockey fans grew to love Tony.”

Following the news of Esposito’s passing, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement mourning the loss of the Hall of Famer as well.

“From his arrival in the Windy City in the late 1960s through an illustrious playing career and decades as a franchise icon, Tony left an indelible mark – both on the ice and in the community – over the next 52 years,” the statement read, in part. “Beyond the individual awards – and there were many, including a Calder Trophy, numerous All-Star and Vezina Trophy recognitions, and ultimately election to the Hockey Hall of Fame – it was Esposito’s style, charisma and heart that endeared him most to hockey fans not only in Chicago but across the NHL.

“‘Tony O’ was a fierce competitor who also took great pride in being an entertainer, whether it was with his pioneering butterfly style during his playing days or interacting with fans across the League as one of this game’s great ambassadors. The hockey world will miss him greatly. The NHL family extends its deepest sympathies to his wife, Marilyn, sons Mark (Kim) and Jason, and grandchildren Lauren and Kamryn.”