Are mandatory vaccine passports impeding our Charter rights?

In today’s Big Story podcast, in recent weeks, as demands for a vaccine passport grow around the world, politicians are citing our rights to life, liberty and security as a reason to allow portions of our population to not be vaccinated. They say making vaccines mandatory will erode our rights, and nothing, not even a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, is worth that.

We all have rights, but we also have a duty to keep each other safe. How do we do that?

Guest: Emmett Macfarlane
Guest-host: Fatima Syed

