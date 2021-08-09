Loading articles...

Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

Last Updated Aug 9, 2021 at 10:22 am EDT

A pedestrian was struck at Meyerside Drive and Tomken Road just before 6 a.m. Bert Dandy/CityNews

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday morning, Peel paramedics confirm.

Police say it happened at Meyerside Drive and Tomken Road just before 6 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Police have closed Tomken Road in both directions while they investigate.

