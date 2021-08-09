Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
by News staff
Posted Aug 9, 2021 6:56 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 9, 2021 at 10:22 am EDT
A pedestrian was struck at Meyerside Drive and Tomken Road just before 6 a.m. Bert Dandy/CityNews
A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Monday morning, Peel paramedics confirm.
Police say it happened at Meyerside Drive and Tomken Road just before 6 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.
Police have closed Tomken Road in both directions while they investigate.
