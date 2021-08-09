Toronto police ID victims in deadly Chinatown shootings

Police ask anyone with information to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers

Two other men were injured in the shooting, police said

Anthony Dang, 27, of Markham, and Zhi Tan, 32, of Richmond Hill were both killed in Chinatown Sunday morning

Toronto police have identified the victims of a shooting that claimed the lives of two men and injured two others.

Police Const. Alex Li said officers were called at around 6 a.m. Sunday to the Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street area for a report that several people had been shot.

Officers found four victims in the area, and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, Li said.

On Monday, police identified the deceased victims as Anthony Dang, 27, of Markham, and Zhi Tan, 32, of Richmond Hill.

A 31-year-old Markham man was treated and released from the hospital, however, a 43-year-old man from Burnaby, B.C. remains in hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said.

“Anyone who may have seen Anthony Dang or Zhi Tan in the early hours of August 8, 2021, is urged to contact Homicide Squad detectives,” police said in a news release. “Even the smallest amount of information could be vital to the investigation.”

Li said Sunday investigators said they believe the shooting was the result of some sort of altercation but did not have any other details beyond that.

Police say they are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Those with access to local CCTV or who happened to be driving in the area with an active dash-cam are encouraged to call police or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.